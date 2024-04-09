Newly crowned champion targets 17-year WWE veteran following RAW debut: "I am my own hero"

The latest episode of WWE RAW after WrestleMania XL turned out to be a massive event. It hosted the debuts of a couple of superstars, one of whom made a massive statement after winning their match. That would be Roxanne Perez.

NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov kicked off the night’s first match as he took on Shinsuke Nakamura. The Mad Dragon showed why he was among the best wrestlers in the world by taking down The King of Strong Style to score a massive win.

Later on, the newly crowned NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez made her RAW debut. She took down Indi Hartwell after cheating in the contest to take home a big main roster win.

During a RAW Exclusive following her win, Perez spoke about her successful debut. Staying true to her heel character, The Prodigy showered herself with praise.

"I feel amazing. Honestly, I don’t really need your congratulations. We all knew that I was going to become two-time NXT Women’s Champion. We all knew that I was going to defeat Indi Hartwell, and if everybody else didn’t know, I knew, and that’s all that mattered," Roxanne Perez said.

Perez also targeted 17-year WWE veteran Natalya. The Prodigy noted that The Queen of Harts used to be her hero, but now she was her own hero.

"Natalya used to be one of my heroes. I met her when I was 13 years old, and I went up to her and asked her for advice, and she was nice enough to give me some. But now I realize I don’t need Natalya. I don’t need any of my own heroes, I am my own hero. If Natalya has a problem with that, she can come to my show and say it to my face," Roxanne Perez said. [H/T Fightful]

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H did a great job at testing out the two top NXT champions on the main roster on the night after WrestleMania XL.

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill made an impact on the RAW after WrestleMania XL

There were several major RAW debuts on the episode after WrestleMania XL. Jade Cargill was one of the WWE Superstars who came out to mark their debuts on the red brand and made a statement.

Cargill took on Chelsea Green during the show. She made quick work of the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion a couple of nights after teaming up with Naomi and Bianca Belair to defeat Damage CTRL.

It was great to see Jade Cargill perform on the show and she could get into a major program soon. The former AEW TBS Champion could become a permanent member of the RAW brand after the 2024 WWE Draft.

