Newly crowned champion at WWE Crown Jewel celebrates huge win

WWE recently traveled to Saudi Arabia for their annual Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. In a star-studded show in Riyadh, five titles were up for grabs, and we got to witness a major star win his first title in the company.

Last month, Logan Paul returned to WWE and challenged Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship at the premium live event. The Maverick once again impressed many fans and won after using brass knuckles to knock down the legendary masked superstar. This marks the social media star's first title in the company.

Logan was clearly in a celebratory mood after a hard-fought match against the WWE Hall of Famer as he celebrated with his newly won title in the ring. Paul's happiness had not subsided long after the event as he celebrated his massive win on social media. This included an Instagram post of him posing with his new title in the ring and Triple H backstage.

Logan Paul seemingly drafted to WWE SmackDown after Crown Jewel

The company has been utilizing Paul on both of their main roster brands, and he was being billed as a free agent after the brand split. However, his United States Title win in Saudi Arabia probably means he will be exclusive to the blue brand for as long as he holds the coveted title, with the company recently pushing the brand split.

With a dominant secondary champion already present on RAW in the form of Intercontinental Champion Gunther, it makes sense for The Maverick to be exclusive to Friday nights.

It will be interesting to see whether Paul makes regular appearances on Smackdown as the champion or if he takes a page from Roman Reigns' book.

