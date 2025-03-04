Newly crowned WWE champion emotionally breaks silence after defeating Rhea Ripley

  • home icon
By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 04, 2025 05:07 GMT
The star has spoken out (Image credit: WWE.com)

A newly crowned WWE champion has sent a sudden emotional message after she defeated Rhea Ripley in a huge upset. The star has now broken her silence on the matter.

IYO SKY faced Rhea Ripley in a match for the Women's World Championship in the main event of RAW. The two stars were going at it, but unfortunately, the champion got distracted by Bianca Belair. She went out to confront her, and the star pushed her back when she got too physical. While the moment should have led to an immediate disqualification, the referee allowed the match to continue.

The distraction was enough for IYO SKY to take advantage and pin Ripley, thereby becoming the new champion. She's now heading to WrestleMania to defend her title against Bianca Belair.

While heading up the ramp, she broke her silence, thanking fans and confessing that she was surprised. She said that she had always believed in herself and had now made it. She thanked fans again, saying that she won because of them.

"Thank you so much. I'm surprised. I made it. I always believe in myself and my dream is coming true. Thank you so much. Because of you guys."
That said, what happens next remains to be seen as Rhea Ripley is left in a shattered state, crying and screaming.

Edited by Angana Roy
