Newly-crowned WWE Champion puts the entire locker room on notice during RAW

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch sent a message during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Becky became the new Women's World Champion after winning the Battle Royal last week for the vacant title. Opening the show this week, she addressed the WWE Universe, noting that Kansas City held special significance in her career. She emphasized that being a champion isn't just about winning the title but also defending it against the best. Liv Morgan then interrupted, leading to a tense verbal exchange between the two women.

The Man later took to X social media platform to issue a bold message to the entire locker room. Dismissing the notion that being champion puts a target on her back, she instead saw it as an open invitation for any competitor to step up and attempt to claim the Women's World Championship from her.

"Some say this is a target on their back, I call it an invitation to step up to The Man and try to claim the Women’s World Championship. @WWE," Becky wrote.

Following Liv Morgan's victory over Nia Jax during the show, Becky Lynch confronted her, saying that Morgan had earned herself a title shot. It will be interesting to see if Liv can dethrone The Man and bring a quick end to her title reign.