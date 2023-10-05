Newly signed WWE Superstar sends a three-word message to Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins recently took to social media to share his upcoming WWE schedule. In response, the promotion's newest signing, Brian Pillman Jr., sent a three-word message to the reigning World Heavyweight Champion.

Rollins has been a regular on Monday Night RAW. He will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura at the upcoming Fastlane Premium Live Event.

Regardless of the outcome between Rollins and Nakamura, The Visionary is still being advertised for WWE shows post-Fastlane. Reacting to his schedule, Pillman Jr. praised the World Heavyweight Champion.

"What a stallion," wrote Pillman Jr.

Brian Pillman Jr.'s comment on Rollins' post:

Rollins is the inaugural WWE World Heavyweight Champion. He won the title at Night of Champions by defeating AJ Styles and has since successfully defended it against Damian Priest, Bron Breakker, and Finn Balor.

At the WWE Superstar Spectacle show in India last month, Seth Rollins even teamed up with John Cena to defeat the Imperium duo of Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser.

Teddy Long believes Shinsuke Nakamura won't be the one to dethrone Seth Rollins

Teddy Long recently spoke about the upcoming World Heavyweight Championship Match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth Rollins. At the Payback Premium Live Event, the current champion defeated the Japanese veteran.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Long claimed that he is a fan of Nakamura and loves "him to death" but doesn't see him winning the World Heavyweight Championship. Long said:

"I got nothing against Shinsuke Nakamura. I love him to death, but I just don't see him [winning the World Heavyweight Title], I don't know, we'll just wait and see."

Nakamura is a former WWE United States and Intercontinental Champion. However, he is yet to win a world championship in the company.

Nakamura is a former WWE United States and Intercontinental Champion. However, he is yet to win a world championship in the company.