"I got nothing against Shinsuke Nakamura" - WWE legend doesn't think RAW Superstar could win the World Heavyweight Title (Exclusive)

Shinsuke Nakamura is gearing up to challenge Seth Rollins for his World Heavyweight Championship in a Last Man Standing match at the upcoming Fastlane PLE this weekend. However, Teddy Long doesn't think the Japanese performer could emerge victorious and walk out with the gold across his waist this Saturday night.

Nakamura earlier challenged Rollins for the title in the main event of Payback 2023. Though he fell short at the event, it didn't mark the end of the feud.

The former 2-time NXT Champion has been playing mind games with Seth Rollins of late, and many believe he has a strong chance at winning at Fastlane 2023. Teddy Long, though, thinks otherwise. On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Long stated that while Shinsuke Nakamura was a great performer, he didn't think he stood a chance at winning the World Title.

"I got nothing against Shinsuke Nakamura. I love him to death, but I just don't see him (winning the World Heavyweight Title), I don't know, we'll just wait and see," said Teddy Long. [1:26 - 1:34]

Vince Russo thinks Shinsuke Nakamura must win the World Heavyweight Title at Fastlane 2023

Recently on Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer pointed out that since Rollins' back issues were acknowledged on TV, the only logical move should be to have Nakamura defeat him.

Vince Russo also mentioned that in an ideal situation, any performer dealing with back issues was bound to have a tough time in a Last Man Standing match.

"So here's the bottom line: Seth has acknowledged back issues. And this is a Last Man Standing match. So, if this were logical, and nothing that WWE does is logical. If this was logical, Nakamura would go over. Because if you have a bad back and you're in a Last Man Standing match, what are the odds of the guy with the bad back left standing?" said Russo.

Regardless of who wins, one thing's for sure, and that's the fact that Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth Rollins are sure to steal the show come Saturday.

