"You've completely wasted my time" - WWE veteran says Seth Rollins must lose his World Heavyweight Championship (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes since WWE has acknowledged Seth Rollins' back issues on RAW, it must result in him losing the World Heavyweight Championship.

The Messiah's back issues have come into play during his feud with Shinsuke Nakamura, with the latter threatening to weaken him further. This was followed by the Japanese performer taking advantage of Rollins' condition and challenging him to a Last Man Standing match at Fastlane 2023. Though Seth Rollins accepted the challenge, it's safe to assume it could also potentially lead to his downfall.

On Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer mentioned that since the company has made Rollins' injury a part of the feud, it should logically lead to Shinsuke Nakamura targeting his back and winning the World Title.

"So here's the bottom line: Seth has acknowledged back issues. And this is a Last Man Standing match. So, if this were logical, and nothing that WWE does is logical. If this was logical, Nakamura would go over. Because if you have a bad back and you're in a Last Man Standing match, what are the odds of the guy with the bad back left standing?"

Vince Russo added that if The Messiah was to still retain his gold at Fastlane 2023, despite odds against him, it would make the feud pointless.

"That's what I'm talking about. And if they play it out that way and tell that story, fine, I got no problem with it. But if Seth comes on top, you've just completely wasted my time." [2:40 - 3:30]

Ilja Dragunov wants dream matches with Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth Rollins in WWE

NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov is eager to step inside the ring with some of the best performers in the global juggernaut.

A few days back, in an interview, Dragunov mentioned that Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth Rollins were two performers, among many others, with whom he wanted to weave magic in the squared circle.

"This company is filled with an unlimited amount of great talent. So, I think there's so many people I could create something special with," he said. "One of the people that comes to my mind is definitely Shinsuke Nakamura, people like Seth Rollins who also have all this artistic expressive way with the people. You see how over he is and how much attention he gets," said Dragunov.

It's safe to say that once Ilja Dragunov graduates to WWE's main roster, matches against Nakamura and Rollins could become a reality in little time.

