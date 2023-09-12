"Next chance we get" - 33-year-old sends warning to The Judgment Day ahead of WWE RAW

A 33-year-old WWE Superstar believes that his faction can capture the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships from The Judgment Day.

Hit Row has been absent from television for months, but AJ "Top Dolla" Francis has not lost any of his confidence. The entire Hit Row faction was released in October 2021. Triple H brought the group back to the company in August 2022 but without its most charismatic member.

Swerve Strickland opted to sign with All Elite Wrestling following his release. Strickland is currently a part of The Mogul Embassy faction and is one of the brightest stars on AEW's roster.

A wrestling fan asked Top Dolla on social media today when he thinks Hit Row will win the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. Top Dolla claimed that the group will be capturing the titles the next time they get an opportunity, as seen in his post below.

Top Dolla responds to a fan on Instagram.

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long comments on RAW star possibly joining The Judgment Day

Cody Rhodes announced that Jey Uso was the newest member of the RAW roster during his appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect at WWE Payback.

Jey Uso arrived on RAW last week and was ignored by most of the locker room due to his time in The Bloodline. Sami Zayn welcomed him to the red brand, and Dominik Mysterio approached Uso with an interesting offer backstage. The 26-year-old said that he knows what it is like to be in a difficult family and claimed that The Judgment Day would welcome Jey Uso to the faction.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long praised the segment and noted that he is interested in seeing if Jey Uso decides to join The Judgment Day in the weeks ahead:

"The one thing that gained my interest was on Monday, I got the chance to see Dominik approaching Jey Uso there and trying to give him the speech, 'I know how you feel being lonely and left all alone and when your family turns your back on you.' This is really interesting right here to see. Would Jey Uso make that move? But it's really something to think about. I'm really keeping my eye out on this one," said Teddy Long. [6:13 - 6:46]

The Judgment Day has become the most powerful faction on RAW. It will be interesting to see which duo challenges Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the titles next on WWE RAW.

