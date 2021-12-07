"Next round, bro, she is done" - Vince Russo says WWE is intentionally burying a RAW star (Exclusive)

Nikki A.S.H. was on the losing end once again on this week's WWE RAW as Queen Zelina beat her in a short match.

During the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo criticized WWE's booking patterns and felt that the company was actively trying to bury Nikki A.S.H.

Russo highlighted WWE's inconsistencies and felt that the officials never fully backed a superstar's push for extended periods.

The former WWE writer also feared that Nikki's name could, unfortunately, feature in the next round of talent releases from Vince McMahon's company.

"It's not even the flavor of the month because they don't even go a month with a person. It's like the flavor of two weeks... Remember Nikki Cross was the flavor, bro? For a couple of weeks? Now, Zelina Vega is the flavor. Every two weeks, it's a different flavor. I can't believe I've got to sit here and say, and you're never going to get anybody over that way... Future endeavors. Next round, bro, she is done," admitted Vince Russo.

Nikki A.S.H. herself pitched a superhero gimmick to the WWE, and Vince Russo believed the company was making sure her idea turned out to be a failure in the long run.

"This is the case of Chris, this is something that she pitched, and they were going to make sure it failed. That's exactly what happened here," Russo added.

Nikki A.S.H. faced several struggles in WWE recently

The former NXT star debuted her superhero gimmick earlier this year to polarizing reactions from the WWE Universe.

WWE briefly supported Nikki's new character as she became the RAW Women's Champion, and fans even hoped for her to have a reasonably successful reign. However, Nikki A.S.H. quickly dropped the title back to Charlotte Flair and was later relegated to the tag team division.

However, Nikki tasted championship glory once again as she captured the Women's Tag Team Titles with Rhea Ripley. This reign lasted for 63 days before Carmella and Zelina dethroned the champions.

The Scottish superstar's RAW Women's title run now seems like a forgotten memory as she continues to suffer from WWE's booking decisions.

