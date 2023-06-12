Nia Jax appears alongside current WWE Superstar

Nia Jax may no longer be with WWE, but it appears that has not kept her away from her family members who are still in the company.

The star may also be preparing for a return, as she was spotted training with D-Von Dudley recently. The star appeared in WWE win January after more than a year of being released from the company.

She had been released after asking for an extension to a break she had taken to take care of her mental health. She was a part of the women's Royal Rumble match, and because of her dominance, it took 11 women teaming up to throw her over the top rope.

While Nia Jax is training with D-Von, it's been a while since she has been spotted with another current WWE Superstar. She has now posted a video with current WWE star and Schism member Ava Raine. They put out a TikTok together, which she also posted on her Instagram. Two dogs were also in the video looking up at them, very curious as to what they were doing.

Admittedly, The Rock's daughter, Raine, is her real-life family member. Whether, with all of this, she will return to the company for a full run or not, remains to be seen.

