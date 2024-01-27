Nia Jax asks for interesting entry position in the Royal Rumble

Nia Jax returned to WWE last year and has already made an impact. She will be in action in the Women's Royal Rumble match this Saturday night and has disclosed which number entry she would like to be.

The Irresistible Force appeared as the final entrant in last year's Women's Royal Rumble match but was eliminated after everyone else teamed up to send her tumbling over the top rope. Jax is looking for a different result this year and has revealed that she wants to enter the match early.

Speaking with Lucha Libre Online, Nia Jax stated that she wants to be the first entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match this year. The WWE RAW star vowed to throw every superstar out one at a time to win the match:

"I'm going to go into the Rumble at number one and I'm going to throw every single person out. And then I am going to win, that is my strategy. These girls, they continue to gang up. So when I come in later on, there are a lot of girls in there and they are ready to team up and get me out. I lose the numbers game. So my theory is that I get in first, and then I keep tossing them out one by one, so I don't have to worry about when I come in at the end, they are all waiting for me to toss me over the top rope." [From 00:50 - 01:20]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

WWE RAW star Nia Jax on entering the Men's Royal Rumble match

Nia Jax entered the Men's Royal Rumble in 2019 and was hit with a memorable RKO from Randy Orton.

During her conversation with Lucha Libre Online, Nia Jax was asked about her appearance in the Men's Royal Rumble fix years ago. She stated that it still is one of the greatest moments of her career in WWE so far:

"To this day, that is probably one of my greatest moments of my career. Getting in the ring with them was so incredible and they were so easy to work with. I didn't get a chance to do anything with them. I had never taken a 619 or an RKO. So Dolph Ziggler superkicked me, I got a 619, and then RKOed, and then tossed over the top rope. But, it is one of the greatest moments in the history of my career and I will never forget it. And maybe it will happen again, who knows?," added Nia Jax. [From 01: 45 - 02:11]

Nia Jax has to be considered one of the favorites to win heading into the Women's Royal Rumble match. Only time will tell which WWE Superstar will emerge victorious at the premium live event tomorrow night.

