Nia Jax baits fellow RAW star into "booty meat challenge"

Nia Jax has baited a fellow WWE RAW star into a "booty meat challenge".

The Irresistible Force made her return to the company during the main event of the September 11 edition of WWE RAW earlier this year. She interfered in the Women's World Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez.

Jax attacked Rodgiruez to cost her the match and then went after Rhea Ripley after she retained the title. The veteran competed in the Fatal 5-Way for the Women's World Championship at Crown Jewel on November 4, but The Eradicator was able to emerge victorious.

Bronson Reed took to social media today to react to a post by rapper Sexxy Red. She suggested a "booty meat challenge," and Reed appeared to be interested.

Nia Jax reacted to Bronson Reed's post and suggested that the big man compete in the challenge:

"Do it", she wrote.

Bill Apter suggests Nia Jax could get taken down by a WWE star

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently pitched an idea for Jade Cargill to make a great first impression in WWE.

The former TBS Champion exited All Elite Wrestling earlier this year and made her WWE debut during the Fastlane Kickoff Show. She had a conversation with Triple H in the parking lot and has made several other sporadic appearances on television but is yet to compete in a match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast earlier this year, Bill Apter suggested that Jade Cargill have her first rivalry in the company against Jax. Apter noted that Cargill could become the first woman to slam Jax, and that would be a great way to introduce her to the WWE Universe on the main roster:

"She (Jade Cargill) could be the first lady to slam Nia Jax to make a really big impact because she's got that whole muscle-building thing going on, that power. And Nia Jax is destroying everybody, so if they want to bring her fairly quickly, that would be a hell of a thing," said Bill Apter. [0:30 - 0:58]

Jax is currently in a rivalry with Becky Lynch on RAW. The issues between the two stars date back to 2018 when Jax accidentally busted Lynch open ahead of Survivor Series. Only time will tell when Jax will get another title opportunity in the promotion.

