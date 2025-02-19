Nia Jax breaks character to fire back at WWE fans

Nia Jax broke character to fire back at WWE fans after a popular star debuted last night on NXT. The Irresistible Force lost her WWE Women's Championship to Tiffany Stratton last month on SmackDown.

Ad

TNA X Division Champion Moose arrived on NXT last night and confronted Oba Femi. Moose teased a match against the NXT Champion and sent a message following his surprise appearance last night.

Nia Jax broke character to show her support for Moose and received some criticism from fans. Jax fired back at fans and said she watched the veteran work hard for over a decade and wanted nothing but the best for him. You can check out her post on X by clicking here:

Ad

Trending

"I don’t give a s***! I’ve watched this man work his a** off for over a decade! He’s one of THE most athletically gifted and kindest people! I wish nothing but the best for him! This match will be incredible!" she wrote.

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

Ad

Some fans are upset with Moose appearing on NXT due to personal issues in the past. Moose had a backstage confrontation with Lexis King during last night's show and will be defending the X Division Championship against him next week on NXT.

Nia Jax wants female WWE star to return as a member of The Bloodline

SmackDown star Nia Jax recently stated that she wants Tamina to return to action as a member of The Bloodline.

Ad

Tamina was removed from the company's active roster last year and has not competed in a match since 2023. In an interview with Joey Karni of the Angle podcast, Jax suggested she would be open to forming a female version of The Bloodline, with Naomi and Tamina as potential members:

"I think possibly we could form our own (female) Bloodline maybe. I love beating up Naomi but I wouldn't mind teaming up with her one day. Whenever Tamina wants to come through and start beating up people, we'll do that as well," said Nia Jax. (2:03 - 2:17)

Ad

You can check out the interview in the video below:

As of now, the 40-year-old is not scheduled to compete at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. Only time will tell what WWE has planned for Jax on the road to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback