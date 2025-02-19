  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Nia Jax breaks character to fire back at WWE fans

Nia Jax breaks character to fire back at WWE fans

By Robert Lentini
Modified Feb 19, 2025 18:58 GMT
Jax sent a message to fans today on social media. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Jax sent a message to fans today on social media. [Image credit: WWE.com]

Nia Jax broke character to fire back at WWE fans after a popular star debuted last night on NXT. The Irresistible Force lost her WWE Women's Championship to Tiffany Stratton last month on SmackDown.

Ad

TNA X Division Champion Moose arrived on NXT last night and confronted Oba Femi. Moose teased a match against the NXT Champion and sent a message following his surprise appearance last night.

Nia Jax broke character to show her support for Moose and received some criticism from fans. Jax fired back at fans and said she watched the veteran work hard for over a decade and wanted nothing but the best for him. You can check out her post on X by clicking here:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I don’t give a s***! I’ve watched this man work his a** off for over a decade! He’s one of THE most athletically gifted and kindest people! I wish nothing but the best for him! This match will be incredible!" she wrote.

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

youtube-cover
Ad

Some fans are upset with Moose appearing on NXT due to personal issues in the past. Moose had a backstage confrontation with Lexis King during last night's show and will be defending the X Division Championship against him next week on NXT.

Nia Jax wants female WWE star to return as a member of The Bloodline

SmackDown star Nia Jax recently stated that she wants Tamina to return to action as a member of The Bloodline.

Ad

Tamina was removed from the company's active roster last year and has not competed in a match since 2023. In an interview with Joey Karni of the Angle podcast, Jax suggested she would be open to forming a female version of The Bloodline, with Naomi and Tamina as potential members:

"I think possibly we could form our own (female) Bloodline maybe. I love beating up Naomi but I wouldn't mind teaming up with her one day. Whenever Tamina wants to come through and start beating up people, we'll do that as well," said Nia Jax. (2:03 - 2:17)
Ad

You can check out the interview in the video below:

youtube-cover

As of now, the 40-year-old is not scheduled to compete at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. Only time will tell what WWE has planned for Jax on the road to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Quick Links

Edited by Ken Cameron
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी