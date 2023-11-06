Nia Jax breaks character to respond to fan after WWE Crown Jewel

Nia Jax made a surprising return to WWE in September by interfering in a title match between Raquel Rodriguez and the champion Rhea Ripley. Ever since her return, The Annihilator has been chasing the title, and she finally got her chance at Crown Jewel.

The 39-year-old came up short in a fatal five-way in Saudi Arabia as Rhea retained her title by pinning Shayna Baszler. Despite an impressive showing in the match, Baszler was unable to usurp the champion as Rhea continued her dominant run.

Nia, however, still had some fans talking during and after the event as she showed off a new hairstyle for the first time on TV. The audience were fans of the new look, and one fan pointed the same out on X. The Samoan star surprisingly broke character to thank the fan for a compliment about her new look.

"Thank you!" wrote Nia in response to the compliment.

Nia Jax breaks character to visit Marines before WWE Crown Jewel

Despite being booked as a heel since her return to WWE a couple of months back, Nia Jax still took time out of her busy schedule to spend time with some marines in Saudi Arabia. She made the visit before the PLE in the Middle East. With her was another top heel in the company, Damian Priest. You can take a look at Nia and Priest hanging out with the Marines here.

The former Women's Champion was brought in as a challenger for Rhea's title, and she finally got her chance in a multi-woman match. The Australian champion walked out of Riyadh with her title, but there's no doubt Nia Jax will be looking for another chance after not being involved in the decision. It will be interesting to see if she gets another chance to become champion again.

What do you think of Nia's new look? Did you want to see her as champion? Let us know in the comments below.

