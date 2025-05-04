Nia Jax breaks character to send heartfelt message to released WWE star

Nia Jax sent a heartfelt message to a released WWE star. Jax was in action in the main event of this past Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown.

Jax took to her Instagram story to send a heartfelt message to Shayna Baszler following her departure from the company. The Queen of Spades spent eight years with the company but was unfortunately a part of the company's recent wave of releases.

Jax broke character on her Instagram story today to send a heartfelt message to Shayna Baszler. She humorously claimed that the two became best friends after the former NXT Women's Champion smacked her in the face and included a sad face emoji as seen in the image below.

"We were besties ever since," wrote Jax.

Jax sent a heartfelt message to Baszler today. [Image credit: Nia Jax's Instagram]

The former champion went on hiatus following Elimination Chamber, but returned earlier this month on WWE SmackDown to attack Tiffany Stratton. Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton defeated Nia Jax and Naomi in a tag team match this past Friday night on the blue brand.

WWE star Nia Jax comments on her dating life

Nia Jax recently opened up about her personal life and revealed that she was not in a relationship.

Speaking on The Nikki & Brie show, Jax revealed that she was single and also disclosed that she was put on the waitlist by the celebrity dating app Raya. Jax noted that it seemed like a sign that she was not accepted by the app.

"[Shrugs] My mom's laughing over here," Jax said when asked about dating. "You know what, there was a time where the girls were all getting into it. I think it was like Becky [Lynch] and Charlotte [Flair]. They were all on Raya, and I was like, 'Okay, maybe I'll try it,' and then I got waitlisted. It was back when they were super strict, and then I was like, 'Okay, well, that's a sign.'" [12:26 – 12:57]

You can check out the video below:

Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on the 40-year-old earlier this year to become WWE Women's Champion. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for Jax in the weeks ahead.

