Nia Jax breaks character to send a supportive message to 26-year-old WWE star

Nia Jax is one of the most intimidating wrestlers on the WWE roster. While the Samoan star has been ruthless inside the squared circle since her return, she does not shy away from breaking character on social media. The same was displayed recently as The Irresistible Force sent a message supporting Maxxine Dupri.

Dupri is still in the early phase of her in-ring career. She has wrestled in just a handful of matches since aligning with Alpha Academy. The 26-year-old was in action on RAW this week, where she took on Rhea Ripley. However, she did not have a strong showing, losing to Mami.

Still pretty green in the ring, Maxxine received criticism from some fans after her performance on the red brand. However, Nia Jax quickly supported her co-worker as she shared a message praising the Alpha Academy star.

"We love this talented Queen," Nia posted.

Expand Tweet

The Irresistible Force recently posted a holiday picture with Maxxine Dupri. Click here to check it out.

Nia Jax has started a new feud on WWE RAW

Nia Jax has been ruthless since returning to WWE a few months ago. The former RAW Women's Champion targetted two powerhouses, Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley, upon her return to the promotion and is still undefeated in singles competition.

The Irresistible Force recently started a feud with Becky Lynch. The duo was involved in a war of words on RAW this week that turned pretty personal. The duo are likely to get a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle.

Expand Tweet

Nia Jax also has unfinished business with Rhea Ripley, as the duo is yet to face off in a singles match. The Samoan star has won all her matches with ease so far and even managed to win against a powerhouse like Raquel Rodriguez.

In case you missed it, you can check out the complete WWE RAW results and highlights by clicking here.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.