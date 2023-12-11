Nia Jax breaks character to post festive image with 26-year-old WWE star

Nia Jax may portray one of WWE's meanest heels on RAW, but she often breaks character and allows fans to see her softer side on social media.

Jax and Maxxine Dupri are occupied with their own situations in WWE storylines, but the two seemingly hit it off behind the scenes and are good friends in real life. Dupri had just inked her WWE contract not long before the company released The Irresistible Force in November 2021.

With just over two weeks until the Christmas holiday, the former RAW Women's Champion and the Alpha Academy member were getting in the holiday mood this weekend. Jax took to her Instagram Stories and posted a festive photo of the two, seen below.

"Santa is coming to town guys [Christmas tree emoji] @maxxinedupri," she wrote.

Screenshot of Nia Jax's post on Instagram Stories

Jax is currently on a three-match winning streak on WWE TV. She defeated Raquel Rodriguez on the November 20th RAW, then beat Zoey Stark on November 27th. Last week's RAW saw the 39-year-old defeat Shayna Baszler. This period also includes four straight non-televised live event victories, making it a seven-match streak overall.

WWE Hall of Famer wants to see big WrestleMania 40 match

Jade Cargill is set to make her official WWE in-ring debut in the near future, and there has been loads of speculation on what she may do at WrestleMania 40.

Teddy Long recently pitched a Road to WrestleMania storyline that would see Nia Jax win the Women's Royal Rumble, then go on to face Big Jade on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine podcast, the Hall of Famer talked to host Mac Davis about why the match would sell.

"I'd like to maybe have Nia Jax win the Royal Rumble, you know what I mean, and set it up for WrestleMania. Now it's Jade Cargill and Nia Jax for WrestleMania. That's what I think will sell. I mean, don't get me wrong, the other girls [are] great. I know that will sell tickets, too. But I am looking at what a good body Jade Cargill has. Then you look at this humongous Nia Jax... [a] size difference there. I see that really going over good," he said. [3:07 onward]

Becky Lynch is set to continue her rivalry with Jax on Monday's RAW. The company has announced that The Man plans to call out The Irresistible Force to add another chapter to their already historic rivalry.

