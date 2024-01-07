Nia Jax breaks character to send supportive message to popular WWE couple

Nia Jax is one of the most intimidating female stars on the WWE roster. While the Samoan star has been ruthless inside the squared circle since her return last year, she is often seen breaking character on social media. The same was displayed recently as The Irresistible Force sent a message supporting Natalya and Tyson Kidd.

Natalya and Tyson Kidd are one of the most popular WWE couples. The duo are also veterans of the pro wrestling industry and do not shy away from imparting knowledge to the younger stars. Many up-and-coming stars are often seen training at the Hart Dungeon, a training facility run by the pair.

Recently, Jade Cargill and Ricky Starks were also seen honing their in-ring skills at the Dungeon, following which fans started applauding Nattie and Tyson for their contribution to the wrestling business. Nia Jax also joined in as she sent a supportive message to the couple on social media by tweeting raising hands emojis.

Nia Jax is coming off a statement victory over Becky Lynch on WWE RAW

Nia Jax has been on a whole different level since returning to WWE last year. The Irresistible Force has taken the women's division by storm and is yet to lose a singles match in her second stint with the company.

The Samoan star faced Becky Lynch in a grudge match on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The duo had unresolved issues between them for years and finally got a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle.

While many expected The Man to come out on top, Jax surprisingly beat her clean to keep her undefeated run going. Lynch was also busted open during the match.

It seems like both women have moved on from the feud, and their match was likely one-off as Becky shifted her attention to Royal Rumble. The Man recently declared herself for the Women's Battle Royal match that will take place later this month.

