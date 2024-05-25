Nia Jax, Chelsea Green, and more WWE Superstars react to former champion's surprising update

A popular WWE Superstar recently shared a surprising social media update ahead of the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. The name in question is Piper Niven.

The 33-year-old last competed on the May 10 edition of Friday Night SmackDown against Jade Cargill in a Round One match of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. The one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions showcased impressive strength during the bout and went on to defeat Niven, despite interference from Chelsea Green.

Niven recently took to Instagram to share several pictures of herself from Saudi Arabia. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion accompanied Chelsea Green to Jeddah ahead of her singles match against Bayley on the go-home edition of the blue brand's show, heading into the premium live event.

The social media post grabbed the attention of several WWE Superstars, including Nia Jax, Chelsea Green, Natalya, and more, who commented on Niven's Instagram update.

WWE Superstar Piper Niven reveals inspiration behind ring name

Piper Niven has used several in-ring names throughout her professional wrestling career. She used the name, Viper, during her time in the independent scene.

The SmackDown superstar inaugurated the name, 'Piper Niven,' when she competed in WWE for the first time as part of the Mae Young Classic in 2017. She made her NXT UK debut, nearly two years later under the same ring name. However, Niven was introduced as Doudrop on the main roster in 2021.

The former WWE champion got her current in-ring name back on her return from hiatus during the Women's Royal Rumble Match 2023. Responding to a fan's question on X (formerly Twitter), she shed light on the inspiration behind the name 'Piper Niven.' She revealed that the name belonged to her stepfather and also explained its meaning.

"It’s my Dads (stepdad but he raised me so I consider him my real dad) name, it’s usually passed down through the family as a middle name so I decided to take it on as my stage name to keep it going. It’s a very old name that means little saint😇," she wrote.

Piper Niven returned to in-ring action in April after a gap of nearly two months. The former NXT star had reportedly broken her hand, back in February, and has won only one match since her return.

