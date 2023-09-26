Nia Jax claims former WWE Superstar is the “most beautiful woman ever”

Nia Jax returned to WWE RAW on the September 11 edition during the main event contest between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez. Since the former attacked the champion and challenger, neither has been seen on television. Last week, Jax made it a pattern by doing the same to Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, Zoey Stark, and even Shayna Baszler.

Off-screen, Nia Jax is friends with quite a few WWE Superstars, including current IMPACT Wrestling star and Jimmy Uso's wife, Trinity Fatu (fka Naomi).

Trinity Fatu recently attended a Beyonce concert, during which she was caught off guard when the singer said she liked Fatu's outfit. Nia Jax reacted to the former WWE star's post:

"Trinity is one of the most beautiful women ever! Love her so much," Nia Jax wrote on Twitter/X.

Check out Nia's reaction and Trinity's response below:

Trinity Fatu is the current IMPACT Knockouts World Champion in her first reign. She defeated Deonna Purrazzo at the Slammiversary event on July 15, 2023, to win the belt.

Will the Women's World Champion return to WWE RAW and respond to Nia Jax?

This week's show is set to emanate from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, and Rhea Ripley has a lot going on RAW in spite of her absence. Jey Uso has been taking shots at The Judgment Day star and sending flirty messages.

Tonight's show will also feature the Payback rematch between Judgment Day stars Finn Balor & Damian Priest and Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. The bout is rumored to close the show.

After missing last week's episode, will Rhea Ripley return to respond to all that has been going on? And most importantly, to confront the latest threat that stands in front of the women's division – Nia Jax? We will find out soon.