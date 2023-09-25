Massive title match reportedly set to main event WWE RAW

WWE RAW is scheduled to air live from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. With less than two weeks away from Fastlane, the creative team has a lot of work to do to build the premium live event.

So far, no matches have been made official, albeit John Cena's in-ring return was confirmed on SmackDown this past week. The GOAT will have a mystery partner to take on Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in one of the main events of Fastlane.

During the buildup, though, there have been several standout contests on WWE television weekly. Notably, IYO SKY defended her Women's Championship against Asuka in an exciting contest this past Friday night.

Following a similar trend, the company has booked a massive tag team rematch from the last premium live event - Payback. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn challenging The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship is reported to close out RAW tonight, per BWE via Ringside News.

Expand Tweet

At Payback, The Judgment Day dethroned Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn after multiple interferences by Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and even JD McDonagh. It remains to be seen how their rematch is booked.

If the previous bout was any indication, though, one can safely assume that the main event of the company's flagship show tonight is going to be a banger.

Do you think the tag titles will change hands tonight? Sound off in the comments section below.