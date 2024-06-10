Nia Jax claims popular WWE star is her "little sister"

Nia Jax has referred to a WWE star as her "little sister" on social media ahead of tonight's edition of RAW. The Irresistible Force won this year's Queen of the Ring Tournament by defeating Lyra Valkyria at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event last month in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW, backstage interview Kayla Braxton took to her Instagram account to post some of her pictures and added the caption "Don’t act like you forgot 👑" as seen in her post below.

Trending

Nia Jax reacted to Kayla Braxton's post and referred to the media personality as her little sister. She also jokingly told the 33-year-old to not come for her crown and you can check out the veteran's comment in the image below.

"Ummm I didn't forget bc you're my little sister, but damn girl.. do NOT come from my crown 🔥," wrote Jax.

Jax sends a message to Braxton on Instagram.

Former WWE manager reacts to Nia Jax's confrontation on SmackDown

Dutch Mantell recently commented on the backstage confrontation between Mia Yim (Michin) and Nia Jax last week on SmackDown.

During this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Mantell praised both stars for the segment. Jax slipped multiple times during the backstage confrontation after getting a drink thrown in her face.

However, Mantell stated that the backstage segment accomplished what it needed to and he is looking forward to seeing what happens next.

"The backstage segment, it adds so much to that show. It was not long, they just make a point and they get out of it. Nia Jax, I didn’t expect the drink in the face. Weren’t conditioned at all. Punch or something [is fine] but a drink in the face, I can’t believe they did that. It makes me want to see more between them. So again, I think every segment in that worked. Every segment." [From 1:03:41 onwards]

You can check out Mantell's comments in the video below:

Nia Jax has made a lot of enemies on WWE television as of late and Jade Cargill has claimed that the former champion's "days are numbered." Jax will challenge for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam as a result of winning the Queen of the Ring Tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback