Jade Cargill claims popular WWE star's "days are numbered"

Jade Cargill has delivered a bold warning to a popular WWE Superstar following King and Queen of the Ring. Bianca Belair and Cargill successfully defended the Women's Tag Team Championship during the Kickoff Show of the premium live event yesterday in Saudi Arabia.

Nia Jax eliminated both Belair and Cargill during the Queen of the Ring Tournament and then went on to win the tourney by defeating Lyra Valkyria at King and Queen of the Ring. Bianca Belair took to Instagram today to comment on Jax ruining her tiny crown worn last week on SmackDown.

"My lil crown didn’t deserve this. She was up there just minding her lil business… She was cute tho! #ESTofWWE," wrote Belair.

Cargill responded to the post in the comment section and delivered a warning to Nia Jax. The 31-year-old claimed that Jax's "days are numbered" as seen in her comment below.

Cargill responds to Belair on Instagram.

WWE star shares how Jade Cargill earned her respect

Natalya recently detailed how she has grown to respect Jade Cargill as a WWE Superstar.

Cargill spent a few years in All Elite Wrestling before departing the company last year to join WWE. Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae ahead of Royal Rumble 2024 in an exclusive interview, Natalya praised the former TBS Champion for coming to train with her shortly after her mother passed.

The veteran stated that Cargill showed passion for the business and she gained respect for her.

"Jade [Cargill] is gonna blow everybody away. I think she is really passionate about this. I think she is gonna be good, I think she is gonna be really good. What really impressed me with Jade is that when she approached me about coming to train with us in the dungeon, she had just lost her mom. And I just felt like that showed... She was going probably one of the most difficult things a person could go through, but she was still showing so much passion for this and wanting to do this, and so much focus and so much drive. It really made me respect her even more," said Nattie. [From 01:10 onwards]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Nia Jax defeated Jade Cargill via disqualification in the Queen of the Ring Tournament earlier this month on WWE SmackDown. Cargill's daughter was in the front row during the match and Jax taunted her, causing the Women's Tag Team Champion to strike her opponent with a steel chair.

