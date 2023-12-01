"Nia Jax shouldn't be in any company" - Fans are unhappy with RAW Superstar's comments about former WWE Women's Champion

Nia Jax's recent remark appears to have riled up WWE fans, as many have come forward to bash her.

The said comment was about former Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, with Jax stating that Rousey was sent to a "lesser company" by her real-life best friend, Shayna Baszler.

For those unaware, The Baddest Woman on the Planet exited WWE in October this year, following which she surprisingly made an appearance for ROH. She teamed up with Marina Shafir to defeat Billie Starkz and Athena. It was later confirmed that Ronda Rousey's appearance was a one-off thing and that she hadn't signed a full-time deal with ROH, a sister promotion of Tony Khan-led AEW.

In a recent interview, Nia Jax praised Shayna Baszler and credited her for sending Rousey to a "lesser company." Baszler defeated Rousey at SummerSlam 2023, which also happened to be the latter's last WWE match before her exit.

As expected, fans were quick to take note of Jax's comments and came out in droves to share their opinions. Many users blasted Nia Jax, with others pointing out how successful Rousey had been in WWE compared to the former.

Check out the reactions below:

Nia Jax talks about wrestling Ronda Rousey in WWE

A few months back, in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's own Bill Apter, Nia Jax spoke about competing with Rousey inside the squared circle. She mentioned that the former UFC World Champion was quick to learn the ropes, which is why she went on to achieve the success that she did inside the ring.

"No because I think when she got in the ring in the beginning she really got a love for it. She's very athletic, she picks it up very quickly. I have wrestled Ronda before. She's very tough. I was her first singles match." said Nia Jax.

Jax and Rousey's most memorable match took place at Money in the Bank 2018, which was interrupted by the then MITB-holder Alexa Bliss. It now remains to be seen if the two will ever get the chance to battle it out again in the ring to settle their differences once and for all.

What do you make of Nia Jax's comments about Ronda Rousey? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

