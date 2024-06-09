Nia Jax forced to deny heartwarming gift to injured WWE legend; almost breaks character

WWE Superstar Nia Jax recently took to social media to deny a heartwarming gift she sent to an injured star. The name in question is Damage CTRL's Asuka.

The Empress of Tomorrow last competed inside the squared circle at the 2024 Backlash Premium Live Event, where she teamed up with Kairi Sane to face Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Asuka was supposed to participate in the Queen of the Ring Tournament but was replaced by her Damage CTRL teammate, Dakota Kai. The former SmackDown Women's Champion later disclosed that she had suffered a knee injury which was the reason for her absence from television.

Trending

The Japanese star recently took to X/Twitter to thank Nia Jax for sending her flowers. This post caught Jax's attention and she denied sending them but almost broke character with the emojis.

"This is fake [smirk face emoji, kiss emoji, heart emoji]," she wrote.

Check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Sonya Deville says Asuka is one of her favorite opponents in WWE

Sonya Deville recently returned to weekly programming after being out of action for almost a year due to an injury. Deville last competed on the July 28, 2023, episode of SmackDown.

The former MMA athlete has been with WWE since 2015 and during a recent edition of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, she mentioned that Asuka is one of her favorite opponents in the company. Deville said that she had a lot of matches with The Empress of Tomorrow but most of them were not televised.

"I’ve had a million matches with her but not a lot televised, and never a singles televised to my knowledge. Asuka is one of my favorite opponents. We would have awesome matches down in NXT seven years ago, [and] eight years ago on live events and road loops. And it was my favorite match to this day, but we never got an angle on TV," Deville said.

Many fans believe Damage CTRL might break up amid Asuka's absence from television. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the heel stable's future.

We at Sportskeeda wish Asuka a speedy recovery and hope she returns better than ever.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback