Nia Jax hilariously mocks major WWE rivals ahead of SmackDown

Nia Jax hilariously mocked two of her major rivals ahead of this Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown. The veteran defeated Bayley earlier this month at SummerSlam to capture the WWE Women's Championship.

Earlier today, Bayley went off on Naomi for hanging out with Women's Money in the Bank winner Tiffany Stratton. Naomi responded by sharing a new series of photos with The Role Model ahead of a WWE Live Event in Stuttgart, Germany. Nia Jax reacted to the photos by claiming they made her want to throw up, as seen in her post below.

"Barffffff," she wrote.

The Irresistible Force is currently involved in a rivalry with Michin on SmackDown. The veteran will be putting the WWE Women's Championship on the line against Michin in a Street Fight on this Friday's edition of the blue brand.

Vince Russo believes WWE has golden chance to turn SmackDown star babyface against Nia Jax

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently claimed that the promotion had a good opportunity to turn Tiffany Stratton babyface in a rivalry against Nia Jax.

Stratton and Jax are friends in real life and are also working together on SmackDown. However, Stratton won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match last month in Toronto and can potentially cash in for a title match against Jax at any moment.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran noted that Jax is bigger than Stratton, and the company has a chance to gain sympathy for The Buff Barbie in a rivalry against the 40-year-old. However, he added that the storyline has not been executed well so far on SmackDown.

"Nia Jax, I think, is a legit heel. So she is a legit heel. She is bigger and beefier than Tiffany Stratton. So, if you want to make that mean something, you are just gonna have to put some sympathy on Tiffany Stratton. If they can do that through story and turn her babyface, I think it will be good. But again, from a writing point of view, they have not done that very well." [1:19 onwards]

Bayley returned to the ring earlier this week at a WWE Live Event but lost to Nia Jax once again. It will be interesting to see if Stratton decides to cash in on the Queen of the Ring winner anytime soon on SmackDown.

