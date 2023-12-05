Nia Jax, Jade Cargill, and many other WWE Superstars react to 26-year-old's revealing update ahead of RAW

Nia Jax, Jade Cargill, and many more WWE stars have reacted to a superstar's hilarious update ahead of RAW.

This week's edition of the red brand will air live tonight from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is scheduled to defend the title against Jey Uso tonight. Sami Zayn is set to battle Drew McIntyre in a singles match, and The Creed Brothers are set to face The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh.

Ahead of this week's episode of WWE RAW, Alpha Academy's Maxxine Dupri took to her Instagram to share a hilarious update. She shared several images of herself with the caption "vibe check!" in her post

Nia Jax, Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton, Natalya, and more reacted to Maxxine Dupri's post ahead of RAW. Most stars stated that Dupri looked great as seen in the image below.

Jax and other stars react to Dupri's update.

Bill Apter suggests Nia Jax be Jade Cargill's first WWE opponent

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently suggested that Nia Jax be Jade Cargill's first opponent in WWE.

Jade Cargill made her debut during the Kickoff Show for WWE Fastlane. She spoke with Triple H in the parking lot before heading into the venue. The former AEW star has made several more appearances since then but has not competed in a match yet.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter stated that he would like to see Cargill face Jax. He noted that Cargill could become the first female superstar to slam Jax and she would make an impact on the main roster right away.

"She (Jade Cargill) could be the first lady to slam Nia Jax to make a really big impact because she's got that whole muscle-building thing going on, that power. And Nia Jax is destroying everybody, so if they want to bring her fairly quickly, that would be a hell of a thing," said Bill Apter. [0:30 - 0:58]

Jax demolished Zoey Stark on last week's episode of WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see if The Irresistible Force gets a shot at the Women's World Championship down the line.

Jax demolished Zoey Stark on last week's episode of WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see if The Irresistible Force gets a shot at the Women's World Championship down the line.