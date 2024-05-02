Nia Jax, Jade Cargill, and more react to former WWE champion's heartfelt update following historic match

WWE Superstar Natalya recently shared a heartfelt update on social media following her match on NXT.

The 41-year-old locked horns with Lola Vice in the first-ever Women's NXT Underground Match on this week's edition of Spring Breakin'. The unconventional contest saw the two superstars go back and forth before the former MMA fighter won the match via knockout following interference from Shayna Baszler.

Natalya took to Instagram after the show to share an adorable picture with Finlay, who is currently a trainer and assistant coach at the Performance Center. The former WWE Women's Champion penned a heartfelt message for the 66-year-old in the caption. She thanked Finlay for guiding several wrestlers, including herself, towards reaching their goals.

"Thank you so much Fit Finlay @ringfox1 for helping us make magic tonight @wwenxt. Thank you for all you’ve done for wrestlers around the world, trying to reach their dreams. Thank you for always being there for me and so many others. You’ve taught me so much about wrestling and how the most important tools to succeed come from heart and hard work. It’s always such a pleasure to sit under your learning tree and to continue to grow. It’s what I love and crave about this business. And then we pay it forward. Always. Love you, Fit. 🤍," she wrote.

You can check out Natalya's Instagram post below:

Natalya's Instagram update caught the attention of several WWE Superstars, including Jade Cargill, Sheamus, Maxxine Dupri, Chelsea Green, and more, who dropped a like on the post. Former RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax and NXT Superstars Karmen & Lash Legend were among several others who expressed their love for the veteran in the comments section.

You can check some of the reactions below:

Natalya names former WWE Superstar as her dream opponent

Natalya is one of the most experienced performers on the WWE women's roster. The former Divas Champion recently expressed her desire to share the ring with Gail Kim.

The latter switched between WWE and TNA multiple times. Her last run with the Stamford-based company ended in 2011. She signed with TNA the same year and went on to become one of the most decorated performers in the promotion's history.

In a recent interview with WrestleZone, Natalya stated that she would love to bring the veteran out of retirement. The former Hart Dynasty member further noted that Kim is her dream opponent:

"I would love to pull Gail Kim out of retirement and to work with her. Gail Kim is a dream match and a dream opponent of mine. I love how Triple H is letting us do more stuff like that," she said.

Gail Kim retired from professional wrestling in April 2019. However, she is still a part of the wrestling promotion as a producer and creative writer. It remains to be seen if the 47-year-old will ever return to in-ring action.

