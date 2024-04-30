Natalya pushes for WWE legend to come out of retirement for one more match

Natalya is one of the longest-tenured WWE Superstars on the roster and is considered by many to be a WWE legend. The multi-time champion continues to push for a major feud with a retired Hall of Famer, and just recently met with the person.

Gail Kim began wrestling in December 2000 and ended up finding success in WWE and TNA. Her last run with World Wrestling Entertainment ended in September 2011, and she left the company as a former Women's Champion.

Kim found even bigger success with TNA over the years. She retired after losing to Tessa Blanchard in April 2019 and still works as a producer and creative writer these days. The 47-year-old TNA Hall of Famer came out of retirement for one night only last year, working a 10-woman tag team match at Impact 1000.

Natalya has expressed interest in facing Kim during multiple interviews over the years. While they worked numerous multi-woman matches together in WWE, Kim and Natalya have clashed one-on-one. Speaking to WrestleZone in a recent interview, The Queen of Harts said she'd love to bring Kim out of retirement.

"I would love to pull Gail Kim out of retirement and to work with her. Gail Kim is a dream match and a dream opponent of mine. I love how Triple H is letting us do more stuff like that," Natalya said.

Natalya then revealed that she recently had a dinner meeting with Kim, who looks in phenomenal shape, and acknowledged how underrated a wrestler Kim was.

"I understand she doesn’t want to come out of retirement for anything, but listen... I had dinner with her a couple of nights ago, she is in the best shape of her life, she looks phenomenal. I’m like, 'Girl, we got to get you to do one more thing.' She’s so underrated, such an underrated performer and someone who was a revolutionary performer for the women," Natalya said. [H/T to Inside The Ropes]

Kim has not wrestled for her former employer since August 1, 2011. She participated in a RAW Battle Royal that night, which was won by Beth Phoenix.

Gail Kim mentioned on WWE RAW

Gail Kim has been away from World Wrestling Entertainment since 2011, but the TNA Hall of Famer was a trending topic during last week's RAW.

Kim, who now works behind the scenes for TNA, was mentioned by Michael Cole, who touted her 2003 Women's Championship win. The name-drop occurred during the Battle Royal for the vacant Women's World Championship, which was eventually won by Becky Lynch.

Natalya publicly reacted to Gail Kim's mention on RAW, while Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace called on WWE to induct Kim into the Hall of Fame, as seen below.

Kim is married to celebrity chef Robert Irvine, who has appeared on TV programming in the past. The two tied the knot in 2012 after meeting on the set of Dinner: Impossible.