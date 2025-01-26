Nia Jax loses cool backstage; addresses immediate future after Saturday Night's Main Event 2025

Nia Jax seemed in a terrible mood after losing to Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025. She has now made it clear that she was aiming to win the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Jax and Ripley had the opening match of the event. The two set the stage for the rest of the night with a fun, back-and-forth contest that enthralled the San Antonio fans. Even though Nia Jax took an early advantage by headbutting Rhea Ripley even before the match began, she eventually went down in the end with a Riptide.

In a backstage segment following the show, Jackie Redmond and Peter Rosenberg suffered the wrath of The Irresistible Force, who took out her anger on the two. Shen then took the mic and declared that she would win the Women's Rumble match.

"You know what? I'm gonna win the Royal Rumble because I deserve to be on the top. Because I'm the workhorse of this women's division," said Jax. (0:35 - 0:45)

It remains to be seen how things pan out for Nia Jax at Royal Rumble. She doesn't have many allies anymore, especially after Tiffany Stratton betrayed her to cash in her MITB contract and win the WWE Women's Championship.

