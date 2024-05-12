Nia Jax makes bold claim after being removed from The Bloodline family tree

WWE Superstar Nia Jax is currently contesting in the Queen of the Ring Tournament (QOTR). The Irresistible Force recently made a bold claim after her first-round match on the most recent edition of SmackDown.

The 39-year-old locked horns with fellow real-life Bloodline member Naomi in the first round of the QOTR Tournament. The two former Women's Champions were involved in a back-and-forth contest that ended with Jax scoring the all-important win.

After the match, The Glow posted a picture of The Bloodline family tree presented by The Rock and Roman Reigns at the WrestleMania XL Press Event, crossing out Jax's name off it.

WWE recently posted a video of Nia Jax sending a bold message after advancing to the next round of the QOTR Tournament. The former RAW Women's Champion acknowledged Naomi almost pushing her to the limit while claiming she would run through the competition to win the tournament.

"I'll admit. Naomi took me almost to my limit. But if you had any doubt that I'm not gonna run through this tournament [and] become Queen of the Ring, it better be done now," she said.

WWE Superstar opens up about her relationship with Nia Jax

WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton recently claimed that she shares a healthy relationship with Nia Jax.

During a recent interview with TV Insider, The Buff Barbie stated that she has bonded well with Jax. The 24-year-old further talked about the time she spent with the latter during their visit to Perth, Australia, for the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event earlier this year.

"Me and Nia Jax. I don’t know if you’ve seen those TikToks, but we really bonded. I have fun with her... It was super nice. Perth was my big PLE, so it was nice to have someone there to guide me along the way. Like this is where you go, this is what you do. We had a 20-hour plane ride together, so it was nice to have someone to talk to," she said [H/T: TV Insider].

Nia Jax will take on one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Jade Cargill, in the next round of the QOTR Tournament. On the other hand, Tiffany Stratton will lock horns with Cargill's tag team partner Bianca Belair in her next round match.

Who do you think will win the Queen of the Ring Tournament? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

