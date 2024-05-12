Real-life Bloodline member removed from the family tree The Rock and Roman Reigns presented

The Rock and Roman Reigns presented the incredible family tree that represented The Bloodline during the WrestleMania 40 press event. It was the first time that there was a public acknowledgment of the full size of The Bloodline and what it could be. Now, a name has been struck from that tree.

On WWE SmackDown this week, Naomi faced Nia Jax in a match to qualify for the next round of the Queen of the Ring tournament. Both stars put up a fight, with Naomi even hitting Jax with a hurricanrana from the top rope. While an unfortunate botch caused WWE to black the screens at times, in the end, it was Jax who came away with the win.

Naomi, understandably, was not happy with it. She took a picture of the Bloodline tree and posted it, before crossing Jax's name off it completely.

Expand Tweet

Jax was not pleased about being removed from the list either. She reacted by reposting the picture in her story.

At this time, it's not clear if the two will continue this feud in the future or if The Irresistible Force will be too busy concentrating on the next rounds of the Queen of the Ring tournament to bother with her extended family member.

The Rock and Roman Reigns will see some new additions to the "Bloodline" family now in WWE

Although neither The Rock nor Roman Reigns is currently in WWE and has been away since WrestleMania 40, there have been some new additions to The Bloodline.

Solo Sikoa introduced Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa into The Bloodline. WWE has even changed Tanga Loa's name from Tanga to Tonga, confirming it with a graphic during this SmackDown.

However, neither of their names were on the family tree. It appears that Sikoa has extended the family, with what he said was Roman Reigns' approval to be in charge while he was away.

