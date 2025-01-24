Nia Jax makes surprising claim about Tiffany Stratton ahead of WWE SmackDown

Nia Jax made a surprising claim ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown to reveal that she was proud of her rival on the blue brand. The Irresistible Force will be challenging Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship tomorrow at Saturday Night's Main Event in San Antonio, Texas.

Speaking on the Stay Busy with Armon Sadler, Jax discussed Tiffany Stratton cashing in her Money in the Bank contract to take the WWE Women's Championship from her earlier this month on SmackDown. The veteran made a surprising claim and said that she was proud of The Buff Barbie, but added that the latter should be watching her back as her betrayal won't be forgotten easily.

"You build her up, you raise this little baby, and she goes and stabs you in the back. It's something I've never experienced. She should definitely be keeping an eye out for me. There is part of me that is a little proud of her because I taught her well, I can't lie. The betrayal still eats at me. She definitely shouldn't be sitting comfortably," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

Jax ambushed Ripley on WWE RAW this past Monday night. However, the Women's World Champion got her revenge and attacked the 40-year-old following the latter's victory over Bayley on the red brand this week.

Former WWE writer reacts to Nia Jax getting a title shot against Rhea Ripley

Former head writer for the Stamford-based promotion Vince Russo believes the Women's World Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax at Saturday Night's Main Event was a mistake.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo questioned the company's decision to book the title match. The veteran suggested that there was no way Jax was going to emerge victorious this weekend at SNME and questioned the content of the show slated for January 25.

"It's so ridiculous. So, Nia Jax attacks Rhea Ripley so they can make the match for Saturday Night's Main Event. And we know they're not taking the belt off Rhea Ripley." He continued, "This is so predictable. There is nothing on this show." [From 5:55 onwards]

Tiffany Stratton also defeated Bayley earlier this month on SmackDown in her first title defense as WWE Women's Champion. Only time will tell if Nia Jax is planning on getting her revenge on Stratton in the weeks ahead on SmackDown.

