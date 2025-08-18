  • home icon
  Nia Jax, Natalya, and many other WWE names react to personal update from RAW Superstar

Nia Jax, Natalya, and many other WWE names react to personal update from RAW Superstar

Jax and Natalya reacted to a RAW star
Jax and Natalya reacted to a RAW star's update. [Image credits: WWE.com]

Nia Jax, Natalya, and many more WWE names reacted to a 28-year-old star's personal update ahead of RAW. Tonight's edition of the red brand will air live from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Maxxine Dupri took to Instagram today to share several new photographs, claiming that they were saved in her drafts. Dupri is a member of the Alpha Academy faction on WWE RAW.

"Drafts said “let me out” 🗣️," she wrote in the caption.
Natalya, Nia Jax, and several others commented on the RAW Superstar's post on Instagram. WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, Otis, and other big names liked it as well, and you can check out some of the reactions in the image below.

Stars reacted to Dupri&#039;s update ahead of RAW. [Image credit: Maxxine Dupri on Instagram]
Stars reacted to Dupri's update ahead of RAW. [Image credit: Maxxine Dupri on Instagram]

Maxxine Dupri competed in a huge match last week on RAW. She challenged Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship but came up short. The Man will be defending her title against Natalya on tonight's edition of the red brand. Women's World Champion Naomi is also scheduled to appear during the show after not being medically cleared to defend her title against IYO SKY last Monday night.

WWE RAW star Natalya reveals who she believes is the greatest wrestler of all time

Natalya recently disclosed who she thought was the greatest professional wrestler of all time.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the former champion selected her uncle, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, as the best wrestler in history.

"Bret is arguably, pound-for-pound, I think the greatest professional wrestler that ever lived, as far as professional wrestler. I'm not talking about when you think about the entertainers like The Rock or John Cena. Bret, at its core, he is the greatest professional wrestler that ever lived, and I truly believe that because when you look at his body of work, people are still talking about Bret's matches. He's going into the Hall of Fame for the third time because he's a master storyteller," she said.
It will be interesting to see if the veteran can capture the Women's Intercontinental Championship from Becky Lynch tonight on RAW.

