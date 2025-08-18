Top WWE star set to vacate title on RAW tonight - Reports

WWE Clash in Paris is right around the corner, and it seems like the Women's division has suffered a massive blow. One of the champions might vacate their title on RAW tonight, if recent reports are to be believed.The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will be a must-see show, as Naomi will return to address the state of the Women's World Championship. Her future has been hanging in the balance since she was pulled from her title defense against IYO SKY on Monday Night RAW last week.She was said to be &quot;not medically cleared&quot; to defend the title. Fans have since been wondering whether it's injury-related because the company has continued to be coy about her status.Naomi has also remained tight-lipped about the situation, but her sudden absence sparked rumors among fans that she could be pregnant. The 37-year-old wrestler has been vocal about starting a family with her husband, Jimmy Uso.In a now-deleted post, Masked J of Bodyslam.Net reported that Naomi will speak on her medical status tonight. Sources have told him that The Glow might be forced to relinquish her title.&quot;🚨HUGE NEWS for #WWERaw tomorrow! Naomi will address her medical status amid swirling pregnancy rumors. Some sources say she might vacate the Women's World Championship! Don't miss it!&quot; - the now-deleted post read.Naomi's father makes a bold claim amid an uncertain WWE futureNaomi's father, who performed live during her entrance at SummerSlam this year, has commented on her daughter's situation.He took to his social media handle to post a video of himself carrying the Women's World Championship and saying he is ready to step up on behalf of Naomi to defend the title if needed.&quot;I am the champ too. You want some? Come get it. Come get... You want some? Come get it!&quot; he said.Fans must stay tuned to find out whether the rumors surrounding her status are true.