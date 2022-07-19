"She would get so evil" - Former WWE Women’s Champion on collaborating with Alexa Bliss for RAW storyline

Alexa Bliss has collaborated with many Superstars in her storylines in WWE.

Heading into WrestleMania 34, Bliss got into a very personal rivalry with Nia Jax, which led to a title change on WWE's biggest show of the year.

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax was the latest guest on the Wives of Wrestling podcast to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about her rivalry with Alexa Bliss, Jax revealed that she and Bliss collaborated on the feud together. She stated it was the only time where she felt like the WWE Universe was truly behind her:

"Well, it was really cool because it was something that Lexi and I were able to collaborate together on it," Nia Jax said. "And it was so funny because she would get so evil, and people were like, how dare they make fun of -- and if anybody knows Vince like Vince loves to make the obvious and expand it. Like there was a promo where Mickie [James] and her were just making fun of the way I looked and my size, and people just went nuts on Twitter. And so to me, it was like, making it more real and made it better with everybody. People were like, F*ck Alexa! F*ck Mickie! They were really behind me. It was the only time anybody was f*cking behind me in the company, but they were really behind me." [Timestamp: 24:51 - 25:38]

Nia Jax reveals her storyline with Alexa Bliss inspired so many women

This storyline with Alexa Bliss meant a great deal to Nia Jax because it inspired many in the WWE Universe and helped them with their personal lives.

"And it was such a cool story because I have a niece, and she's a tall girl. She's taller than everybody," Nia Jax continued. "She looks just like me, and I'm like, oh, man, she's going to be able to grow up and be like, my aunt is a badass. She looks so good. She won that title, and she was a champ, and she beat her bully. It was a super cool thing because not only did I get to do that for my own family, but I met so many girls. I talked to so many women about how that really helped them in their own personal life. Especially when I didn't think I would win at that point. I had never really won anything and it was always like Nia is going to put this person over, like cool, whatever. But then they were like, you're actually getting the title." [Timestamp: 25:39 - 26:25]

