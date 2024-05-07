Nia Jax reacts to emotional message from WWE star

A WWE star sent an emotional message to Nia Jax following this week's edition of RAW, and The Irresistible Force has reacted on social media.

Nia Jax was selected by SmackDown in this year's WWE Draft. She had an impressive run on WWE RAW and battled Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship in the main event of Elimination Chamber 2024 but came up short.

Backstage interviewer Jackie Redmond is on RAW and recently shared that she's sad she's no longer on the same brand as Jax. Redmond also claimed that the two were close to becoming friends.

"I was driven to drink because it was my first Monday Night RAW without Nia Jax and I know she is like super mean to me all of the time. But I'm telling you, I'm telling you, she was starting to crack. That woman was going to be my friend and now she is on SmackDown," said Redmond.

Jax reacted to Redmond's comments on her Instagram story and noted that we will never know if she was going to become friends with the backstage interviewer. You can check out her Instagram story by clicking here.

Former WWE writer comments on Nia Jax appearing on RAW after being drafted by SmackDown

Vince Russo has criticized the company for having Nia Jax appear on RAW after she was selected by SmackDown in this year's WWE Draft. The rosters did not become official until May 6, allowing Jax to appear on last week's show.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo took the promotion to task for having Jax appear on a different brand than she was drafted. He joked that the company might wind up bringing back the wild card rule as well.

"Right off the bat, I got hysterical because Nia Jax comes out, who was drafted on SmackDown. And Michael Cole says, 'Well, the draft doesn't come into effect till next week.' Are you guys kidding me? She's drafted to SmackDown on Friday, you're already using her on RAW three days later. Oh bro, it doesn't go into effect till next week. And then you know what it'll be next week, bro? Ah, the wildcard. Then why are you even doing this, bro?" said Russo. [From 10:22 onwards]

Nia Jax has been impressive since her return last September but does not have any gold to show for it. Only time will tell if the veteran goes after Bayley's WWE Women's Championship on SmackDown.

