Nia Jax reacts to her second run with WWE, sends an interesting message on social media

Nia Jax took to social media to react to her second run with WWE. She sent out a short message on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2021, Jax was initially released by WWE, before returning to the company during the Women's Royal Rumble match last year for a one-off appearance. Later that year, she made her full-time return to the company on Monday Night RAW in September and attacked Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez.

At the recently concluded Elimination Chamber premium live event in Perth, Australia, Jax challenged Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship. Despite her unsuccessful attempt to dethrone The Eradicator, the 39-year-old star made history by headlining the Elimination Chamber event in front of 50k+ members of the WWE Universe.

"She's the drizzling [sh*t emoji]" wrote Jax

Vince Russo pointed out a major flaw in the match between Nia Jax and Liv Morgan

Vince Russo recently discussed the singles match between Nia Jax and Liv Morgan, which occurred on Monday Night RAW, post the conclusion of the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

At the main event of The Elimination Chamber event, Jax was unsuccessful in her attempt to win the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan was unable to become the next #1 contender for the Women's World Championship, as she failed to win the Women's Elimination Chamber match herself.

On RAW, the two women crossed paths in a singles bout, before Becky Lynch interfered and attacked The Irresistible Force, thereby exacting revenge for the ambush earlier by Jax on her, during her promo with Rhea Ripley.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo explained his issue with Jax vs. Morgan. He said:

"In the old days, she [Nia] would’ve never went off her feet and if she was gonna go off her feet bro, she ain’t going off her feet for Liv Morgan."

On next week's Monday Night RAW, Jax will be in action against Lynch. The former RAW Women's Champion already holds a victory over The Man.

