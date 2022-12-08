Nia Jax loved portraying an over-the-top character in WWE.

During her time with WWE, Jax had plenty of memorable moments with the company, while some might say they were for the wrong reasons. Most of them were all in good fun.

A member of the WWE Universe recently tweeted a video of Nia Jax selling an injury at the hands of her former tag team partner Shayna Baszler and commented that Jax was so dramatic.

The former WWE Superstar saw the tweet and took it all in stride. Tweeting back:

"*Three crying laughing emojis* always adding the extra sauce *pinched fingers emoji*."

Nia Jax praises Saraya's in-ring return with AEW

Last month at AEW Full Gear, Saraya (former WWE Superstar Paige) returned to the ring for the first time in five years against former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker.

Saraya came out of the match with a victory and recently took to social media to express how good it feels to be back in action and knocking the ring rust off after five long years. Tweeting out:

"Shaking the ring rust off. But after 5 years man.. It felt so good to be back. *five crying emojis*," Saraya said in a tweet.

This caught Nia's attention, who responded by praising Saraya and calling her a true inspiration. Tweeting out:

"She's a TRUE inspiration! I can't get over how amazing it was to see her in the ring again! *Five clapping emojis*," Jax said in a tweet.

Nia Jax hasn't wrestled since the September 20th episode of Monday Night RAW when she lost to Shayna Baszler. The company later released Jax in November.

Lina Fanene @LinaFanene 🏽 🏽 🏽 🏽 🏽 twitter.com/Saraya/status/… SARAYA @Saraya Shaking the ring rust off. But after 5 years man.. It felt so good to be back. Shaking the ring rust off. But after 5 years man.. It felt so good to be back. 😭😭😭😭😭 She’s a TRUE inspiration! I can’t get over how amazing it was to see her in the ring again! She’s a TRUE inspiration! I can’t get over how amazing it was to see her in the ring again! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 twitter.com/Saraya/status/…

What do you make of Nia's comments? Do you think she oversold things when she was part of the WWE roster? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : Will Nia Jax return to professional wrestling? Yes No 0 votes