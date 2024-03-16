Nia Jax reflects on her body transformation

WWE Superstar Nia Jax has worked hard to get into a better physical shape after her previous run with the Stamford-based company ended abruptly.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, the former champion attacked Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch as the two superstars shook hands backstage following their match, which saw The Man pick up an impressive win. It was later revealed that Jax would face Lynch in a Last Woman Standing match on the upcoming edition of the red brand.

Following her WWE release, Jax lost weight and got into better shape. She has openly talked about her weight loss journey and the help she received from fellow WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair.

Jax recently took to X to respond to a user asking her to wear her old wrestling gear. Nia reshared the post, revealing it didn't fit her anymore.

"It doesn't fit anymore😢," she wrote.

Nia Jax opens up about her current WWE run

Since her return last year, The Irresistible Force seems more assured inside the squared circle.

During an interview with Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, Jax opened up about her current run with the Stamford-based company. She claimed to be more focused this time around:

"It's been incredible. I am actually like happy that people get to see this side. I feel like my first time around I wasn't as focused and I was in a different mindset, and now I am in a better place. So it's been really good. I am actually loving the fact that there is new talent that I haven't got to work with that I get to work with now so this has been cool," she said.

Nia Jax challenged Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at Elimination Chamber: Perth. The two superstars put on a highly entertaining match, which ended with The Eradicator successfully defending her title in front of the Australian crowd.

Nia Jax has recently switched back her attention towards long-time rival and Rhea Ripley's WrestleMania XL opponent, Becky Lynch.

