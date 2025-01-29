Nia Jax responds to injured WWE Superstar's personal request

WWE Superstar Nia Jax is among the most dominant heels on the women's roster. The Irresistible Force shared a social media update responding to Asuka's recent request amid the latter's hiatus from the squared circle due to injury.

The Damage CTRL member took to her X/Twitter account earlier today to post a series of updates to address a serious issue. In one of those tweets, Asuka asked fans not to have romantic feelings towards her.

Asuka's post caught the attention of Nia Jax, who tried to lighten the mood with her reply. The 40-year-old jokingly insinuated the two had something special between them.

"I thought we had something special," she wrote.

Trending

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Expand Tweet

Asuka has been absent from in-ring action since May 2024 due to a knee injury. A recent report from Fightful claimed there has not been any update on the timeline for The Japanese star's in-ring return.

Nia Jax has had a dismal start to her 2025

Nia Jax started her new year on a positive note by defeating Naomi to retain her WWE Women's Championship on the January 3 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. However, it all changed within the next few minutes as Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Women's Money in the Bank contract to dethrone Jax for her first title win on the main roster.

Expand Tweet

The following week, Nia failed to win a fatal four-way match for the opportunity to face The Buff Barbie for the title. However, the SmackDown star showed up on RAW to announce herself for the Women's Royal Rumble before engaging in a physical altercation with the Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley.

It led to Nia challenging The Eradicator for the title at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Despite dominating the early proceedings of the match, the challenger failed to land a decisive blow. The contest ended with Ripley pinning Jax after nailing the latter with the Riptide.

It will be interesting to see if Nia Jax can turn things around at the Royal Rumble and punch her ticket to WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback