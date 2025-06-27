  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Nia Jax responds to viral moment involving Rhea Ripley

Nia Jax responds to viral moment involving Rhea Ripley

By Sunil Joseph
Published Jun 27, 2025 03:03 GMT
Nia Jax and Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley is a former Women's World Champion (source: WWE.com)

Nia Jax was part of a viral moment with Rhea Ripley a few months ago. She has now responded to it.

Ad

Rhea Ripley has been involved in many viral moments throughout her career. One of the most viral came last year in March when she shared the ring with Nia Jax during a house show. During the match, The Eradicator delivered a stinkface to Jax in the corner. The clip went viral on social media, with many fans reacting to it.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Rhea opened up about the spot, stating that Nia Jax wanted to take the move. Nia responded to the clip by saying it was for research purposes.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

When a fan asked her what her conclusion was, the former WWE Women's Champion replied that she needs to run more tests.

"Gonna have to run more tests."

Check out her tweet below:

Ad

Rhea Ripley responds to criticism of her booking in WWE

Rhea Ripley held the Women's World Championship for 380 days in her first title reign. During this time, she didn't defend the title often, which led to self-doubt.

In a recent interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Ripley recalled her WrestleMania XL match against Becky Lynch and her high hopes for defending her title, as she hadn't competed frequently as champion.

Ad

This caused a stir online, with many fans blaming Triple H for how he booked Mami during her title reign. However, Ripley defended her boss, saying he is not to blame and that it's the fans with a bullying mentality who are at fault.

"He’s 100% not to blame. The stupid bully mentality of some people on social media is the blame. Them and the ones that think they can do our jobs better than us, even though they have no experience in this profession or experience in real life," Ripley wrote.
Ad

Check out her tweet below:

Rhea Ripley is set to compete against Raquel Rodriguez at WWE Night of Champions this weekend.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications