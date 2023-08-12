Nia Jax reveals which TV character she was named after in WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax recently gave an insight into how she came up with her ring name.

The 39-year-old, real name Lina Fanene, became known as Nia Jax in August 2015 during her time in WWE's NXT developmental system. Before receiving the name, she competed as Lina at several untelevised NXT live events.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Jax revealed that her WWE surname came from the FX television series Sons of Anarchy. The main protagonist in the show is called Jackson Nathaniel "Jax" Teller.

"Nia is a Samoan woman name, and then Jax, I was a big fan of Sons of Anarchy and I love Jax Teller, so we just kinda put them together," Jax explained. [6:02 – 6:10]

Nia Jax sends a message to her fans

Although she mostly performed as a heel in WWE, Nia Jax still amassed a large number of loyal fans. In real life, the former RAW Women's Champion's popularity also grew after she became a cast member on E! reality show Total Divas.

Earlier in the interview, Jax sent a heartfelt message to her supporters:

"I'm so grateful to every single one of them. The ones who love me, the ones who hate me, the ones who don't even care. I love the fans and I appreciate you all." [5:34 – 5:42]

Jax received her release from WWE in 2021 while she was taking a mental health break. The two-time Women's Tag Team Champion also provided an update on whether she would like to return to the company one day.

