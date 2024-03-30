Nia Jax's surprising reaction after career threatening injury to 8-time WWE Champion revealed

Nia Jax's reaction to injuring a very popular WWE Superstar in 2018 has finally been revealed. The Irresistible Force battled Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship in the main event of the WWE Elimination Chamber last month but came up short.

Becky Lynch recently defeated Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing match on RAW. Lynch emerged victorious in the Women's Elimination Chamber last month and will be challenging Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL next weekend. Her memoir, Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, was released on March 26.

On page 278 of her book, Lynch shared Jax's reaction after busting her open ahead of Survivor Series 2018. The broken nose may have caused Lynch to miss the event, but it also created the iconic The Man character. Lynch revealed she texted Jax after the incident, and Jax responded with a six-word message.

"I texted her: 'It was yooooooouuuuuuuu.' 'I'm so sorry! Are you okay?' Nia responded. 'Yeah, I'm just messing with you. I'm all good!' It really does feel horrible when you injure someone. I would always rather be the injured that the injurer and I think that's the same for any decent worker," she wrote.

Former WWE writer pitches interesting twist in Becky Lynch's WrestleMania match

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested an interesting idea for the Women's World Championship match at WWE WrestleMania XL.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the veteran suggested that Ripley retain the title at The Show of Shows. However, Russo then pitched the idea of Becky Lynch turning heel after failing to capture the title.

"I would keep it real, real simple. I would have them have a hell of a match, knock-down-drag-out, and beat the cr*p out of each other. And Rhea Ripley go over and help Becky up, shake Becky's hand, turn around and let Becky Pearl Harbor her and just turn Becky heel," he said. [From 09:25 onwards]

Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles to become champion. Only time will tell if her dominant reign will continue following WWE WrestleMania XL or if Becky Lynch can pull off the upset.

