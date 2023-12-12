Nia Jax's three-word message after intense face-off with Becky Lynch on WWE RAW

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Nia Jax confronted Becky Lynch after years of animosity between the two. Jax has now shared an interesting message on Instagram.

The Man arrived to a massive pop on RAW and addressed the legitimate injury she sustained in 2018 at the hands of the Samoan superstar. She said when The Irresistible Force broke her nose on the RAW before Survivor Series five years ago, she became immensely popular among WWE fans.

In the promo battle between the two stars, Lynch called out Jax for being a dangerous competitor in the ring and took a shot at her initial release from World Wrestling Entertainment.

The 36-year-old star refused to let Nia Jax solely claim credit for her success and gave her a chance to settle their differences inside the ring. However, the former RAW Women's Champion asserted that Becky Lynch needed the fight more than she did.

After the latest episode of RAW, Jax shared a three-word message with multiple backstage photos.

"You need me 📸: @themattycox," Jax wrote.

What has Becky Lynch banned Seth Rollins from doing?

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins shared what his wife had banned him from doing.

Big Time Becks recently set an unfortunate record on Celebrity Jeopardy. She became the first contestant in the show's history to fail to give a correct answer after 60 clues.

The Visionary mentioned that Becky Lynch had ordered him not to watch her disappointing performance on Celebrity Jeopardy.

"I didn’t watch the episode. She wouldn’t allow me to watch the episode. She said ‘You can’t watch the episode. No way. Can’t do it. Don’t watch it.’ [So] I didn’t do it. I’m a loyal man. I wouldn’t do that to her. If she didn’t want me to watch something. I wouldn’t watch it.”

It will be exciting to see The Man and The Irresistible Force culminate their storied feud at a major WWE premium live event.

