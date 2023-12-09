"No way. Can’t do it" - Seth Rollins reveals what Becky Lynch has banned him from doing

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are two of the most popular stars on today's WWE roster. The two tied the knot in 2021 and have a baby girl. In an interview, Rollins shared a story about something his wife has told him not to do.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are the power couple of WWE. While Rollins is the current World Heavyweight Champion, Lynch is a definite crowd-puller and only recently lost her NXT Title. It seems likely that The Man will be involved in a feud with Nia Jax while The Visionary will move on to his next challenge after taking care of Jey Uso fair and square.

The World Heavyweight Champion spoke with Sports Illustrated recently about a host of topics. When asked whether he saw his wife's performance on Celebrity Jeopardy, he shared that Lynch had ordered him to not watch the episode because of her disappointing performance.

"I didn’t watch the episode. She wouldn’t allow me to watch the episode. She said ‘You can’t watch the episode. No way. Can’t do it. Don’t watch it.’ [So] I didn’t do it. I’m a loyal man. I wouldn’t do that to her. If she didn’t want me to watch something. I wouldn’t watch it.” [H/T Ringside News]

What is the name of Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins' daughter?

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins began dating each other in January 2019. The WWE Universe speculated that something was going on between them because of posts over social media and the two finally made their relationship public in April that year.

The two WWE Superstars were engaged in August 2019 and gave birth to a beautiful baby girl in December 2020. They named their firstborn Roux. The two decided to get married later on in June 2021.

