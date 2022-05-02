"Perverted ways" - Nia Jax (Savelina Fanene) accuses 'higher-ups' of unfavorable actions

Nia Jax (real-life Savelina Fanene) recently took to social media to seemingly talk about the behavior of certain 'higher-ups' without specifying which company she was talking about.

Jax is a former WWE RAW Women's Champion. She joined the company in 2014 as a part of NXT and made her way to the main roster in 2016. The former women's champion was released by the company back in November last year and has been vocal against her former employer ever since.

Following Ember Moon's latest interview with Chris Van Vliet and the latest round of WWE releases on Friday, Jax took to Twitter this weekend to talk about how "certain higher ups" can't get past their "perverted ways."

"It's a shame, some people deserve to get the opportunity to shine like the star they really are, but unfortunately certain higher ups can never see past their own perverted ways. Too bad, there aren't the lucky ones who can use blackmail to keep their jobs. *random tweet*," Nia Jax tweeted.

You can check out the tweet below:

Nia Jax hasn't wrestled since her WWE release

Since getting released from WWE in November last year, Jax has chosen to stay away from the squared circle. The former women's champion has not been active in any other promotion or even on the independent scene.

Jax's biggest wrestling activity since her WWE release was taking part in WrestleCon in Dallas during WrestleMania 38 weekend. She took the opportunity to meet her fanbase outside the walls of a WWE event.

The former RAW Women's Champion has also followed in the footsteps of many former WWE women's wrestlers by opening up their own subscription-based website at the end of March. Jax uses her website to give a behind-the-scenes look into her life.

It remains to be seen whether Nia Jax will be seen in any other promotion in the months to come or if she will make her way back to WWE in the future.

What do you make of Jax's latest cryptic comments? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comment section below.

