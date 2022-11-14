Nia Jax sends a 2-word message to Becky Lynch on the anniversary of her accidental punch on WWE RAW

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax recently took a jibe at Becky Lynch on the fourth anniversary of her stiff punch to The Man on RAW.

On the November 12, 2018, edition of WWE RAW, Nia Jax injured Becky Lynch with an accidental punch. The botch resulted in massive heat towards Jax, and she received severe backlash on social media following the incident.

Jax recently noticed that it had been four years since the infamous incident took place on the red brand. She took a shot at Lynch on the anniversary of the segment and posted a story on her Instagram handle.

The story features the exact moment that Jax stiffed The Man with a punch. The caption to the video reads, "Happy Anniversary."

Check out a screenshot of the story below:

Jax recalls punching Becky Lynch on RAW

Nia Jax has previously opened up about her stiff punch to Becky Lynch

The former WWE Superstar has opened up about her accidental punch to Lynch on various occasions in the past.

While appearing on Renee Paquette's The Sessions podcast, Nia Jax spoke about the iconic segment and revealed that the women were told to "be more physical than usual."

“It was right before Survivor Series, where I think her and Ronda [Rousey] were going to have a singles," said Jax. "SmackDown was invading RAW. The producer of that match, won’t name names, basically was like, ‘This needs to look real, say sorry later.’ We were all like, ‘Okay, cool, let’s go, let’s have fun, whatever.’”

In another instance, Jax heaped praise on The Man while talking about the incident with Kayla Braxton. She added that the night helped the multi-time women's champion become an "icon."

"I won't take anything away from Becky Lynch, you know, she's so boastful of herself. She worked hard and granted, that night, however it happened, will go down in infamy, and I'm not gonna say I helped create her. I think that it was an opportunity that happened that night and she became an icon."

Becky Lynch is currently out of action in WWE after sustaining an injury during a RAW Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank. The Man will look forward to returning with a bang and proving her worth against Damage CTRL, who, in storyline, caused her to be on the sidelines.

What was your initial reaction to Nia Jax's accidental punch to Becky Lynch? Let us know in the comments section below.

