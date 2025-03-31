Nia Jax sends a one-word message to Jacob Fatu after WWE SmackDown

Jacob Fatu recently sent out his first message after he and Solo Sikoa had a heated argument on this last week's episode of WWE SmackDown. Nia Jax has now shared her one-word reaction to The Samoan Werewolf's latest tweet.

Jacob Fatu hasn't been on the best terms with his Bloodline stablemates over the last couple of weeks. Things further escalated on the latest episode of SmackDown, where Sikoa confronted Fatu about his behavior, only for the latter to shut him down and make it clear his sights were set on the US Title.

The 32-year-old recently broke his social media silence following the backstage segment on Friday night. The tweet quickly caught the attention of Nia Jax, who also happens to be a real-life member of The Bloodline and Anoa'i family.

"Amen," tweeted Jax.

It remains to be seen if the growing differences in The Bloodline would lead to the stable imploding in the coming weeks.

Nia Jax is a huge fan of Jacob Fatu

A couple of months back in an interview, Nia Jax showered praise on her colleague Jacob Fatu, revealing how he took inspiration from his cousins to make it big in WWE at a time when he was struggling in his life. Furthermore, Jax added that Fatu was not only an exceptional wrestler but also a great human being.

"Anybody needs to be worried about him and one of the most talented human beings I've ever seen step into a ring. One of my favorite stories is when he was going through his troubles and he was watching the boys on TV and changing his life around, you know, look at him. Like he had the opportunity and he took it upon himself to get better. Look where he is now. He's probably at the top, almost to the top, actually. Like he's, I have nothing but great things to say about him. When I watch him, I'm always in awe of what he does."

It'll be interesting to see if The Samoan Werewolf manages to establish himself as a contender for the US Title as WrestleMania 41 inches closer.

