Nia Jax sends two-word message ahead of WWE Draft

Nia Jax has delivered a two-word message ahead of the WWE Draft this Friday night. The veteran competed in the Battle Royal in the main event of Monday's edition of RAW.

Rhea Ripley was forced to relinquish her Women's World Championship due to injury, and there was a Battle Royal on RAW to crown the new champion. Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, and Liv Morgan were the final three stars in the match. Morgan and Lynch teamed up to send The Irresistible Force over the top rope. Lynch then hit Morgan with a Manhandle Slam on the ring apron for the elimination and became the new Women's World Champion.

Jax took to Instagram today to share a hilarious video from the Battle Royal. She posted a video of herself staring at the camera as the referee held up the Women's World Championship. The 39-year-old added that she was hungry, as seen in her post below.

"😈 I’m hungry," she wrote.

Nia Jax comments on her return to WWE

Nia Jax has been very impressive since her return to the promotion last September. In February, she battled Rhea Ripley in the main event of WWE Elimination Chamber for the Women's World Championship, but The Judgment Day member emerged victorious.

In an exclusive interview earlier this year, Jax spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae about her return to the company. She stated that she is in a better mental state now and is excited to work with new talent on WWE's roster.

"It's been incredible. I am actually like happy that people get to see this side. I feel like my first time around I wasn't as focused and I was in a different mindset, and now I am in a better place. So it's been really good. I am actually loving the fact that there is new talent that I haven't got to work with that I get to work with now so this has been cool," she said. [From 01:32 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Nia Jax has not been able to capture a title since her return last year. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the veteran following this year's WWE Draft.

